﻿P1-M shabu, gun seized in surprise raid at Cebu City jail

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 7 (Central Visayas) confiscated illegal drugs, a gun and ammunition during a surprise inspection at the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail on Thursday.

PDEA-7 regional director Levi Ortiz said the greyhound operation in the facility run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Facility (BJMP) was conducted at 4 a.m. while many of the inmates were asleep.

The raid was conducted jointly by PDEA-7 agents and BJMP personnel watching over the operations of the male dormitory.

Ortiz said the search team was able to confiscate 32 tape-sealed transparent plastic packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing more or less 160 grams and with an estimated street market value of over PHP1 million.

Also seized was a Colt .45 caliber pistol bearing serial number 895342, one magazine, 20 rounds of .45 ACP live ammunition, assorted drug paraphernalia, assorted bladed weapons and other materials considered as contraband inside a jail facility.

Ortiz said the illegal drugs, firearm and live ammunition were under the control and possession of Jeffrey Lopez Rodriguez and Niño Camay Jarantilla who are both inmates of the male dormitory.

“Initial markings and final inventory was done inside the BJMP Cebu City Jail male dormitory facility and were witnessed” by barangay councilman Marvin G. Leyson and Eric Amaro, a representative from the media, Ortiz told the Philippine News Agency.

Rodriguez and Jarantilla are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and for illegal possession of firearm under RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“Kudos to BJMP-7 for the all-out support and assistance in clearing the jail facilities of illegal drugs,” Ortiz said.

Source: Philippines News Agency