﻿P1.7-M illegal drugs seized, 5 suspects nabbed in Angeles City

Some PHP1.7 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from five suspected peddlers during an anti-illegal drug operation in Angeles City on Monday.

Colonel Rommel Batangan, chief of Angeles City police, said on Tuesday that joint elements of Angeles City Drug Enforcement Unit and Angeles City Police Office Station 3 conducted the buy-bust operation in Barangay Pandan, Angeles City that led to the arrest of Saif Boko, listed as a high-value individual; Mamad Datu, and Amin Ibrahim, all residents of Jaoville Compound, Barangay Pandan; and Ibrahim Limbona and Samad Omar, both residents of Lourdes North West, all in Angeles City.

Batangan said confiscated from the suspects were four pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachets and three pieces of knot-tied plastic bags all containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 250 grams with Dangerous Drug Board estimated street value of PHP1.7 million.

Appropriate charges for violations of Section 5 concerning Section 26 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act) are being readied against the suspects.

Brig. General Valeriano T. De Leon, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3, said they will continue to carry out pro-active operations to wipe out all forms of illegal drugs in the region.

