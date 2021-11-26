﻿P1.6-M recreation facility to rise in Legazpi City

A recreational facility that can be used for sports development, youth activities, mental health promotion, and function area will soon be constructed in Sitio Crossing, Barangay Homapon here.

In an interview during the groundbreaking rites on Wednesday, Mayor Noel Rosal said the construction of the facility is a welcome development, considering that it would mainly benefit the youth, who have long stayed at home amid the community quarantine restrictions.

“The facility will be owned by the barangay since the land was donated by the Gumban family. We are very lucky that there are stakeholders that are willing to give for the benefit of everybody,” he said.

Rosal said the facility would be a covered and all-weather multi-purpose hall that can be used in various activities.

“With this, we also showcase what we call private-public partnership (PPP). The land was donated, and the construction of the facility is through our public fund,” he added.

City Engineering Office head, Engr. Clemente Ibo, in a separate interview, said the PHP1.6-million recreation facility that would be built on the 1,000-square meter lot is expected to be finished by December.

“Aside from the construction of the concrete pavement with 32 meters x 19 meters (150mm thick) and slope protection for landslide prevention, the city has already programmed for 2022 the construction of other barangay facilities such as health center, and barangay hall,” Ibo added.

