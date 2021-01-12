﻿P1.6-M aid provided to flood victims in Regions 5, 6

Malacañang on Sunday assured the public that the government continues to provide assistance to families affected by the flooding incidents brought by the tail-end of a frontal system experienced in Region 5 and 6.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this assurance after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of possible flash floods and landlines in vulnerable areas.

He said the national and local governments as well as private sector has provided assistance as early as last week.

A total of PHP1,584,850 worth of assistance has been provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units and private partners to affected families, as of January 7, 2021,” he said in a statement.

Citing a Jan. 9 monitoring report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), he said a total of nine families are inside evacuation centers in Camarines Sur (Region 5) while a total of 4,207 families are inside evacuation centers in Negros Occidental (Region 6).

Approximately 1,100 residents have been rescued in flooded barangays in Talisay City and Victorias City in Negros Occidental by the Philippine Coast Guard, PCG Auxiliary, Philippine Army, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Red Cross, Department of Education, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the local governments in the area.

Meanwhile, PAGASA also said the northeast monsoon now prevailing in Luzon will cause cloudy skies with light rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region and the Quezon province.

PAGASA earlier urged the public to monitor the weather condition and watch out for advisories.

