﻿P1.4-M ‘shabu’ seized, 3 suspects nabbed in Angeles City

Suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1.4 million was seized and three high-value suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lourdes North West, Angeles City, Pampanga province on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. de Leon, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon), identified the three as Lanilou Esguerra and Mark Gerald Toledano, residents of Barangay Pandan; and William Cortez, of Barangay Pulung Cacutud, both in Angeles City.

Seized from them were about 207 grams of suspected shabu, valued by the Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) at PHP1,407,600.

Valeriano said appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act would be filed against the three at the Angeles City Prosecutor’s Office.

“These series of operations only show that our fight against illegal drugs is not only lip service. As we keep on working double-time to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region, we also urge everyone to help us in our campaign against illegal drugs,” de Leon said in a statement.

He also said the PRO-3’s revitalized anti-drug campaign is in line with the directives of Philippine National Police Chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, to stop all forms of lawlessness and strictly adhere to the “No Take Policy”.

Source: Philippines News agency