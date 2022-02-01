﻿P1.4-M illegal drugs seized, 7 arrested in Bulacan

Seven drug suspects were arrested, and shabu and marijuana with an estimated street value of PHP1.4 million were seized in separate anti-illegal drugs operations in this province on Thursday.

In his report on Friday, Col. Rommel J. Ochave, acting director of the provincial police, said the buy-bust operations were conducted by operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of this city and San Rafael police.

Ochave said PHP1.2 million worth of dried marijuana fruiting tops were confiscated in separate drug stings in barangays Balayong and Mojon, both in this city.

He said arrested in Barangay Balayong were Lailani Alivio, a resident of the village in Malolos City; James Darrel Rivero of Barangay Tabang, Guiguinto town; and Justine Neil Camua and Mardon Deniell Carlos, both residents of Barangay Tikay here.

On the other hand, arrested in the operation conducted in Barangay Mojon were Ajericho Carmona and Ericka Castro.

Ochave also said the buy-bust operation Barangay Talacsan, San Rafael resulted in the arrest of Abigael Casbadillo, a resident of Barangay Gayagaya, City of San Jose del Monte.

Confiscated from the suspects were eight small-sized and four medium-sized heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 27 grams with a Dangerous Drug Board value of PHP183,600, and buy-bust money.

Ochave said appropriate criminal complaints against all the arrested suspects were being prepared for filing in court.

“The string of operations of the Bulacan (police) are in adherence to the marching order of (Philippine National Police) Chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, that was effectively made clear by the Regional Director of Police Regional Office 3 (Central Luzon), Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay to remain relentless and vigorous in implementing its campaign against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality,” he added in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency