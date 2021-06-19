﻿P1.29-M projects benefit parents of child laborers in Capiz

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has extended PHP1.29 million worth of projects to parents of child workers in two local government units in Capiz to help put an end to child labor.

In an interview on Saturday, Amy Judicpa, the officer in charge of the department in Capiz, said the projects are funded under the DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP).

This year, they have provided livelihood support to 72 parents while proposals for 27 more recipients are pending.

These included the PHP500,000 Agricultural Supply Store in Barangay Bula in Mambusao town benefitting 42 recipients and PHP792,000 worth of livelihood projects, such as a fishing boat, sari-sari-store, and rice retailing to 30 beneficiaries in Barangay Punta Cogon in Roxas City.

“We are also targeting the municipality of Pilar,” she added.

Judicpa said child laborers are engaged in industries or services that are hazardous. Since 2018, they have profiled 4,781 child laborers in the province.

“Capiz is into agriculture and they are being involved by their parents in farming and harvest of sugarcane and corn,” she said, adding that about 35 percent of the agri-sector in the province is into sugarcane.

While children are supposed to be in school, they have to temporarily stop to help during harvest time because their help is needed on the farm, Judicpa added.

This month, as part of the observance of the World Day Against Child Labor on June 12, she said they distributed school supply kits to 346 profiled child laborers under its “Project Angel Tree” in selected barangays in the province.

It is an annual activity of the department to visit different barangays and distribute school supply kits to profiled child laborers.

She added that since they were unable to reach out to their sponsors because of the pandemic, their provincial office held a virtual Zumba to generate funds for the school supply kits.

Source: Philippines News Agency