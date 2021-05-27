﻿P to start vaccinating teens once steady Pfizer supply comes in

The Philippines will consider vaccinating teenagers once there is a steady supply of Covid-19 vaccines developed by US drugmaker Pfizer, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this statement after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines announced that it would amend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer to allow its use on 12 to 15-year-old teenagers.

“Gagamitin po natin ang Pfizer pag dumating na ang ating mga biniling mga Pfizer kasi yung mga Pfizer na dumarating po ngayon galing po ‘yan sa COVAX Facility, kinakailangan po ilaan natin ‘yan para sa mga indigents (We will use Pfizer when the Pfizer vaccines we bought arrive because the Pfizer vaccines we have now are from the COVAX Facility, which means they’re meant for indigents),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

The Philippines received an initial 193,050 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines supplied by the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility on May 10.

Last Monday, WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe said the Philippines is set to receive additional 2 million doses Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX Facility in June.

Roque assured that the government will procure more doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for Filipino teenagers after the US celebrates Independence Day.

US President Joe Biden earlier expressed hope that the US can “mark independence” from Covid-19 on July 4.

“Pero huwag po kayo mag-alala, matapos po yung July 4 sa America na tinatawag nilang Independence Day from Covid, inaasahan natin na luluwag na yung supply ng Pfizer (But don’t worry, after July 4 or what America calls Independence Day from Covid, we expect a steadier supply of Pfizer),” he added.

Roque also assured that the government is still aiming to achieve mass vaccination to ensure population protection by November this year despite a shortage of global Covid-19 vaccine supply.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier revised its target to inoculate 50 to 60 percent of the population with a concentration in Metro Manila, two other cities, and six provinces instead of its initial 70 percent of Filipinos.

DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje earlier said the government will now aim for “population protection” against Covid-19 while waiting for more vaccines intended for achieving herd immunity.

“Of course, we’re still aiming for mawawala talaga yung (eliminating) Covid-19, which is herd immunity. Meanwhile, dahil talaga namang (because) we are an archipelago unless 70 percent of the entire population is vaccinated, we’re aiming for population protection in areas where the cases are highest,” Roque said.

The country now has four brands of Covid-19 vaccines in its inventory namely Sinovac’s CoronaVac (China), AstraZeneca (UK), Sputnik V (Russia), and Pfizer (US).

‘Leni volunteered’

Meanwhile, Roque stood pat on its opinion that it was Vice President Leni Robredo who “volunteered” to appear in a Covid-19 vaccination infomercial with President Rodrigo Duterte if asked.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Guitierrez earlier clarified that she did not volunteer but merely agreed to the proposal of Senator Joel Villanueva.

“That’s his perception. Ang tingin ko po (I think) it was really volunteering,” Roque said.

Villanueva earlier suggested that Duterte and Robredo should release a “joint public service announcement” that would boost public confidence in the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

Gutierrez, in a radio interview, said should Robredo be asked to do an infomercial, there will be no conditions as the goal is to inform the people about the safety of vaccines.

“Dati pa naman bukas si VP Leni sa anumang hakbang na kailangang gawin para lalong maengganyo ang ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna (VP Leni has always been open to any steps that need to be taken to further encourage our countrymen to get vaccinated),” he said.

In a pre-recorded meeting between Duterte and some Cabinet members on Wednesday night, Roque poked fun at Robredo for “volunteering” to join Duterte in an infomercial after criticizing the government’s Covid-19 response.

“I think ngayon po, ngayong napapakita natin na dumadami na ang nagbabakuna, eh bigla namang nag-volunteer gusto raw niyang um-appear sa infomercial kasama kayo. Sa loob-loob ko, matapos tayong siraan nang siraan eh ngayong nagiging matagumpay ang ating vaccination eh makikisama ngayon ‘no (I think now that we are able to show that more people are getting vaccinated, she suddenly volunteered to appear in an infomercial with you. Deep inside, I was thinking that after besmirching she suddenly want to join in now that our vaccination is becoming successful),” he told Duterte.

