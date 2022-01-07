﻿OWWA to give P1.8-M livelihood grant to 2 OFW groups in Sorsogon

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Bicol will be awarding PHP1.8 million to two overseas Filipino Workers’ (OFWs) organizations in Sorsogon province.

In a statement on Thursday, Rowena Alzaga, OWWA-Bicol spokesperson, said the grant is part of the government’s efforts to support qualified members of the Juban OFW Family Circle in Juban town and San Rafael OFW Family Circle in Pilar town and aims to elevate their way of living by entering into business ventures.

“The awarding for the two recipients will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for the start-up business under the Tulong Pangkabuhayan Para sa Pag-Unlad ng Samahang OFWs(Tulong Puso) program,” Alzaga said.

She also said the financial grant is a new program implemented in 2020 to purchase raw materials, tools, and equipment for the livelihood projects of qualified beneficiaries.

The business activities of the two approved beneficiaries are retail marketing of general merchandise in their respective locations.

“The awardees will receive their first tranche of the approved livelihood grant of PHP1 million for the Juban OFW Family Circle and PHP800,000 for OFW Family Circle of San Rafael,” she said.

Alzaga added in an interview that the second tranche would be given after the groups are registered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the third tranche will be after the projects have been established.

She also encouraged other interested OFWs to avail of the assistance. “They have to submit their business proposal for assessment of the regional evaluation committee of OWWA based on its viability and success rate,” she said.

The program is open to organized OFWs who are either recognized by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Alzaga said.

“We are also waiting for applicants from other provinces,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency