﻿Overseas Filipinos recovery tally reaches 61%

The number of overseas Filipinos who recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) increased to 11,142, with the addition of 1,020 this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Saturday.

In its latest case bulletin, the DFA said the active cases are currently at 5,884 while the death toll increased to 1,115.

For the period April 11 to 17, DFA logged 1,059 new infections and 47 fatalities.

The DFA recorded the highest number of infections on April 13, at 889 due to an increase in confirmed cases in the Middle East, although the DFA did not identify the countries.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities and under treatment saw a slight decrease to 6.15 percent and 32.43 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, those who recovered increased to 61.42 percent,” the DFA said.

The number of active cases per region this week is highest in the Middle East/Africa regions with 3,828, followed by the Asia-Pacific region with 1,058, Europe with 911, and the Americas with 87.

Recoveries are also highest in the Middle East/Africa regions with 5,863, followed by the Asia Pacific with 2,385, Europe with 2,291, and the Americas with 603. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency