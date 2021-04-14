﻿Overcrowding suspends ‘ayuda’ payout in Taguig village

The distribution of cash aid to a village in Taguig City was halted Tuesday due to massive crowding.

The city government said in a statement that “ayuda” (assistance) payout in Barangay Upper Bicutan “will resume as soon as the safety of the beneficiaries and the government workers is ensured.”

The local government suspended the activity after some individuals who were not on the list of the social amelioration program (SAP) beneficiaries flocked to the venue.

“They threatened and attempted to hurt our social workers, security staff, and policemen,” the statement read.

The city said it is merely following the national government’s directives when it comes to the provision of financial assistance in enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) areas.

Those identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be prioritized.

“We reiterate that the national government’s directive is clear that those who are in the SAP 1 and SAP 2 lists will be prioritized for the financial assistance. Other vulnerable groups like low-income individuals and those who are severely affected by the ECQ are to follow but subject to availability of funds,” it added.

On March 31, the DSWD, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Department of National Defense issued Joint Memorandum Circular 1 that provides guidelines on the distribution of financial assistance after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the release of PHP22.9 billion.

Each beneficiary will receive PHP1,000, with a maximum of PHP4,000 per household.

Local government units must release the cash assistance within 15 days upon receipt of funds, while in-kind assistance should be given within 30 days.

Taguig assured it will continue to extend financial assistance, food packs, and hygiene kits to residents. It began the cash payout on April 7.

“We appeal to our residents to remain calm and to respect the rules laid down by the National Government. More importantly, we appeal to our residents not to threaten or harm in any way our social workers, security staff, and policemen who are all working hard and risking their own health and safety to distribute the assistance to their fellow Taguigeños,” the city government statement read.

Source: Philippines News Agency