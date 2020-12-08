﻿Over 8K jobs offered in virtual Cebu job fair

Over 8,000 jobs were up for grabs during the virtual Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job fair in Cebu on Tuesday, organized by the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) and jobs site mynimo.com. that is based in the province.

The online job fair is a first in the region and joined mostly by business process outsourcing companies.

Job seekers had been urged to take advantage of this virtual job fair, where they would not have to go out anymore and travel far but apply within the comforts and safety of their homes.

Of the 8,399 available jobs, more than 7,000 are for call center agents and a few hundred each for vacant positions in the construction industry and other services, DOLE-7 said.

“This virtual TNK-Job Fair is only one of the highlights of our celebration of the 87th Founding Anniversary of the Department of Labor and Employment,” said DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton.

She added that the agency is adopting a virtual job fair system in compliance with government restrictions on mass gatherings.

“The pandemic has brought about a lot of challenges but it should not delimit us to continue delivering our services and the conduct of this online job fair is worth pursuing for. We just hope that the jobseekers and employers alike will take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.

Applicants would have to register and go to www.mynimo.com/baliktrabahoand fill out the registration form, where they would create their resume or prepare their updated resume.

“We will also endeavor to include in the site links to other services for jobseekers who will not qualify for the job. If they won’t succeed at finding a job and if they are interested in the DOLE’s Kabuhayan Program, then there is a link that they can press and go to. If they will need business coaching or trainings, then there will also be a link to direct them to the sites of our partner-agencies such as the DTI and TESDA,” Siaton said.

Apart from the virtual job fair, also highlighting the 87th DOLE Founding Anniversary would be the releasing of financial assistance to beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers and DOLE Abot-Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) for overseas Filipino workers; releasing of FreeBis or Free Biskeleta Project to beneficiaries; and the releasing of Bond Paper under the “Bond Paper Mo, Module Ko” Initiative, including the hygiene kits for some selected schools.

Source: Philippines News agency