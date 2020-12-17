﻿Over 8K Cebu micro-entrepreneurs to get ‘Sugbo Negosyo’ aid

The Cebu provincial government on Thursday said a total of 8,250 Cebuano micro-entrepreneurs have qualified for the Sugbo Negosyo program.

Sugbo Negosyo is considered the first government initiative in the Philippines that seeks to help small and micro-entrepreneurs affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

A total of 17,881 entrepreneurs applied for the program but only 8,250 qualified for the rigorous evaluation by the Provincial Board (PB), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The provincial government has allotted PHP97.99 million for this program.

Some 251 micro- and small entrepreneurs qualified for Category A or “Negosyong Padayonon” intended for established micro-enterprises that need recovery and enhancement with a budget of PHP12 million.

Category B or “Produktong Sugbuanon” is for new and existing micro-enterprises engaged in manufacturing or processing got 545 beneficiaries for a total amount of PHP10.9 million; and 7,454 for Category C or “Mga Serbisyo ug Gagmay’ng Patigayon” for a total of PHP74.54 million.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed between the provincial government and the merchant suppliers of the goods and materials that the beneficiaries will avail of.

Governor Gwen Garcia expects the distribution of coupons with the QR code by next week. These will be released in batches.

“Sugbo or Sustainable Upliftment and Growth through Business Opportunities Negosyo” is a full grant program led by Garcia in partnership with the DTI and MCCI.

The program is unique as it uses a digital voucher to purchase goods and materials instead of cash.

Garcia said while she started the idea, it was the full cooperation and collaboration of the leaders in the province and the business sector that turned it into a full-blown program.

“Through the Vice Governor’s Office and PB offices, DTI and MCCI will take on the even more challenging task of mentoring our beneficiaries. So, this is really a continuing work in progress,” she said.

