﻿Over 873K NegOcc residents fully vaxxed vs. Covid-19

At least 873,223 residents of Negros Occidental have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Sunday, data released by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Monday showed.

The number represents 47.84 percent of the 1.825 million province’s target vaccine recipients, or 70 percent of the total population, and has increased by 5.67 percent from the 769,746 fully vaccinated as of January 2.

Meanwhile, 1.135 million Negrenses have already availed at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, or 62.22 percent of the target population.

Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer, said the government’s advocacy on Covid-19 vaccination is important in convincing the people to avail of the jabs.

“There are still those who don’t know why need to get vaccinated and are not aware of the importance of the vaccine, that’s a major concern. We have an abundant supply of vaccines but there are no takers, most especially in areas with less than 50 percent accomplishment rate,” he added.

Tumimbang said there are also those who refuse to be vaccinated with the available brands.

He further said residents of mountain villages, including indigenous people, need a lot of convincing to get themselves vaccinated, adding that some religious groups also discourage their members from getting inoculated against Covid-19.

The latest data of the PHO further showed nine local government units (LGUs) have reached more than 70 percent of their target population with at least one dose.

These include La Carlota City with 114.75 percent and Murcia with 99.52 percent, along with Cadiz City, Sagay City, Talisay City, E.B. Magalona, Victorias City and Pulupandan, all with 73 percent to 78 percent accomplishment.

The other nine LGUs with below 50 percent vaccination rate are Calatrava, Toboso, Cauayan, La Castellana, San Carlos City, Moises Padilla, Manapla, Isabela and Sipalay City.

Source: Philippines News Agency