﻿Over 7K firearms not renewed by holders in Caraga

The Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) has reported a total of 7,159 firearms in the region are still not renewed by their holders.

PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., in a statement on Saturday, said that the number is based on the record provided by the Regional Civil Security Unit in Caraga.

“These 7,159 firearms remain not renewed since April 30, 2021,” Caramat said.

He also reported that from September 2020 to July 8 this year, firearm owners have already handed over 187 guns to the different police stations in the region.

The surrender of the 187 firearms is in line with the strict implementation of “Oplan Katok” in the area, he said.

“Under the Oplan Katok, personnel in our local police stations conduct house-to-house visits to firearm holders and inform them to surrender their firearms pending the renewal of license and registration,” Caramat said.

Most of the 187 firearms are .45 caliber pistols categorized as small arms as defined under Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, he added.

Caramat also reported the arrest of 401 suspects and the confiscation of 1,310 loose firearms from September last year until July of 2021.

The arrests were carried out during the 1,214 police operations conducted in Caraga Region during the period, he added.

The PRO-13 chief also reported the surrender of 298 firearms by New People’s Army rebels who yielded to the government in the same period.

“PRO13 vows to strengthen the campaign against loose firearms to reduce cases of crimes and lawlessness. With less than a year before the 2022 national and local elections, we will double our efforts to prevent gun-related incidents,” Caramat said.

Source: Philippines News Agency