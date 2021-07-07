﻿Over 78K E. Visayas workers avail of emergency jobs

TACLOBAN CITY – At least 78,437 informal workers in Eastern Visayas have benefited from the government’s emergency employment program from January to June 2021 for those affected by the pandemic.

As of June 30, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released PHP382 million for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced (TUPAD) program in the region’s six provinces, said Norma Rae Costimiano, DOLE Eastern Visayas information officer, in a phone interview Tuesday.

Each affected worker received one-time financial assistance of up to PHP5,000 under TUPAD, a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed, and seasonal workers for a minimum of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days depending on the nature of work to be performed.

“This program is mainly intended for private workers, whose establishment(s) were affected by temporary closure, implemented alternative working arrangements, or had a loss or reduced income due to the movement restrictions,” Costimiano said.

The beneficiaries rendered their work in social community projects, such as repair, maintenance, and/or improvement of common public facilities and infrastructure such as schools and health centers, debris clearing, de-clogging of canals, debris segregation, and materials recovery, stockpiling, and clearing.

“It is like hitting two birds with one stone. We were able to help them during this health crisis and at the same time contribute to the cleanliness of their communities,” Costimiano added.

Aside from compensation, recipients also received disinfection materials and some personal protective equipment from the labor department.

Source: Philippines News Agency