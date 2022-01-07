﻿Over 6K DOJ employees vaxxed vs. Covid-19

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday said close to 98 percent of its employees across the country have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement sent to reporters, Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said this is equivalent to 6,106 out of a total of 6,254 workers. Out of this number, 6064 have been fully vaccinated.

At the DOJ’s main office in Manila, 768 out of 804 employees have been fully vaccinated.

In the first week of 2022, the DOJ has so far recorded 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among its workers — 21 from the main office in Manila, one from Ilocos Region, 10 from Central Luzon, and seven from Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Of this number, 35 are active cases while four have already recovered. No new deaths have so far been reported.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the agency has reported a total of 741 confirmed infections — 72 in 2020 and 630 in 2021.

Reduced on-site workforce eyed

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, said the agency plans to revert to a smaller on-site workforce in the coming days amid the surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

In a statement Thursday, Guevarra said there will “most likely (be a) reduction of onsite workforce and weekly disinfection of the DOJ premises” of its main office in Padre Faura St. Manila.

He added that the department eyes a reduction to a 30 percent on-site workforce, adding that the same must first be pre-cleared with the Office of the President.

In Memorandum Circular No. 93 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last month, a 60 percent on-site manpower capacity is implemented in areas under Alert Level 3, which is in effect in the National Capital Region until January 15.

The Department of Health earlier said a surge or peak of Omicron infections can be delayed through public health interventions – the proper wearing of face masks, social distancing, frequent and proper handwashing, good indoor ventilation, and vaccination.

