﻿Over 5K doses of AstraZeneca vax arrive in Pampanga

A total of 5,130 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in this province on Friday for the inoculation of more medical front-liners here.

Governor Dennis Pineda, together with some provincial and health officials, personally received the vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) delivered by the Department of Health (DOH).

The vaccines were stored at the Provincial Vaccine Cold Storage Facility, which houses six freezers, located at the Provincial Engineer’s Office Compound in Barangay Sindalan in this city.

The national government has given Pampanga a share of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines donations through the Jose. B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital.

The vaccination rollout for medical front-liners in the province started Monday with the arrival of the first batch of the Sinovac vaccines of 846 doses.

Last Tuesday, an additional 3,255 doses of Sinovac vaccines were delivered for a total of 4,101 doses.

The provincial government purchased AstraZeneca vaccines with the first batch of 300,000 doses expected to arrive between June and July this year.

Pineda earlier said that more doses would be purchased so that more residents would have anti-bodies against SARS-CoV2, the virus causing the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which has killed 439 people and infected 8,253 others in the province as of March 9.

“Magpabakuna po tayo. Proteksyon po natin ito at ng ating pamilya laban sa Covid-19 (Let’s get vaccinated. This is ours and our family’s protection against Covid-19),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency