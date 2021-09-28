﻿Over 50% of BI employees fully vaxxed vs. Covid-19

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said more than 50 percent of its personnel have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, citing the latest data from the BI’s Medical Section, said a total of 1,875 employees have been inoculated already under the agency’s vaccination drive, as well as through local government units.

“This is a good sign, that we have gone beyond the 50 percent mark in vaccinations. We are endeavoring to inoculate all our personnel, especially those assigned in the frontlines, as our way of protecting the transacting public from this virus,” he said in a statement.

Records showed that over 500 BI employees have already contracted the virus since the pandemic began last year.

He reported that the majority of those infected have already recovered while four personnel have succumbed to Covid-19.

“We mourn the loss of our colleagues who succumbed to this virus. We pray that together we may be able to surpass this unseen adversary that we are facing,” he added.

The majority of infected personnel include those assigned at airports and those reporting at the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila.

“Even as the number of employees still fighting the virus has dwindled, we are strongly encouraging the unvaccinated in our rank and file to get inoculated as soon as possible for their protection. We also remind our employees to continue to strictly observe minimum health protocols not only in the workplace but in their homes as well,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Aldwin Alegre, head of the BI’s Task Force against Covid-19, said the bureau has been very active in its vaccination drive.

“We’ve had vaccination drives in our head office, catering to those in the National Capital Region. Those assigned in provincial offices have partnered with local government units for their vaccine,” he added.

