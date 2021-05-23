﻿Over 4M Filipinos vaccinated vs. Covid-19 as of May 23

The total number of Filipinos who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 4,097,425 on Sunday.

In its latest monitoring report, the National Vaccination Operations Center said 3,147,486 of the overall figure include those who have received the first dose, while 949,939 are done with their second dose.

The center also noted there was an increase of 379,117 vaccinees from Saturday’s count.

Meanwhile, the seven-day doses administered reached 1,137,596 with a daily average of 162,513 jabs per day.

On Thursday, additional 500,000 doses of Sinovac arrived which brought the country’s total supply of vaccine doses to 8,279,050.

National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said 2.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 300,000 doses of Sputnik V are expected to arrive by the end of the month and in June.

Galvez added Moderna will deliver the 200,000 doses procured by the government and 50,000 doses purchased by the private sector in June.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca will deliver the initial supply of 1.3 million doses procured by the private sector also in June.

Sinovac is set to ship 4.5 million doses — 500,000 doses of which were procured by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

Moreover, 2 million doses of Sputnik V and another 2 million doses of AstraZeneca through the COVAX facility will also arrive in June.

Source: Philippines News Agency