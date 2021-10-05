﻿Over 4K Iloilo City minors register for Covid-19 jabs

The city government here is planning to roll out its vaccination for people aged 12 to 17 by the middle of October.

In a virtual presser Monday, Iloilo City Focal Person for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna said 4,448 of the 51,491 estimated population of this age group have already preregistered.

“Our registration in malls is open. Since minors could not enter the malls, their parents are advised to register. Just bring the credentials of their child such as birth certificate,” he said.

They may also opt to register in their barangays.

He added that Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas is also working out for the city to be included as among the pilot areas for the inoculation. Currently, only the National Capital Region (NCR), Cebu and Davao are included, he said.

Nonetheless, he said that they are looking for a vaccination venue that is near a hospital as a requirement of the Department of Health (DOH).

Probably, he said that it could be a preparation should there would be any adverse reactions during the inoculation.

The inoculation will be done simultaneously with the vaccination of 18 years old and above but these will have separate venues.

“We plan to open two or three vaccination sites to cater 12 to 17 years old. Unlike our mega-sites that are catering to almost 2,500 a day, this time it would be crowded because minors have to be accompanied by their parents or guardians,” he added.

As of Oct. 2, the city government announced that 61.66 percent or 323,735 out of the 525,000 target eligible adult population have availed of their first dose and 48.05 percent or 252, 288 are completely vaccinated.

Fortuna attributed the declining cases in the city to the vaccination program other than the implementation of protocols and massive contact tracing.

“Hopefully our cases will continue to decline. Our Covid team is now studying, with regard to our new classification — general community quarantine with heightened restrictions- how to balance health and economy,” he added.

As of Oct. 2, Iloilo City has recorded a total of 14, 614 Covid-19 cases, with 13, 802 recoveries, 1,435 are active cases and 377 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency