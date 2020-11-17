﻿Over 4K GenSan folk penalized for violating health protocols

Around 4,400 residents here rendered community service in the past week for violating the city’s community quarantine measures, a police official said on Tuesday.

Col. Gilberto Tuzon, acting city police director, said the violators were apprehended in a series of enforcement operations in parts of the city from Nov. 8 to 15.

He said 1,667 individuals were caught not wearing mandatory face masks outside of their homes and public places while 1,612 did not wear face shields.

A total of 1,054 persons violated the “no back ride policy” in motorcycles, 844 were caught not observing safe physical distancing while 220 others failed to show quick response or QR-coded quarantine passes, he said.

“We will continue to intensify these efforts to ensure that everyone will comply with the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease) protocols,” he told reporters.

The police official said these efforts, which are aimed to help reduce the local transmission of the disease, are closely coordinated with the local government.

The city council earlier passed separate ordinances mandating the use of face mask, face shield and the practice of safe physical distancing in public places.

It sets fines of PHP2,000 to PHP3,000 and community service of three to nine days for violators.

Aside from these, the local government imposed control measures like the prohibition on non-essential movement and use of quarantine passes in line with the modified general community quarantine in the area.

Maj. Rexor Jake Canoy, spokesperson of the city police office, said almost all apprehended individuals chose to render community service instead of paying the PHP2,000 to PHP3,000 fines.

“They have that option instead of facing charges,” he said, noting that the violators were tasked to clean the city police compound in Camp Fermin Lira and other public places.

He added that enforcement teams from the city’s eight police stations will continue to patrol and inspect to properly monitor the compliance with health and safety protocols.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY