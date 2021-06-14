﻿Over 3K Davao City fisherfolk get rice aid

Presidential son and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte’s office distributed over the weekend some 10 kilos of rice each to fisherfolk in the first district.

In a statement from the lawmaker’s office on Monday, about 3,777 sacks of rice were given to respective presidents of the 62 fisherfolk associations in the first district.

“They will be the one to distribute the rice to all members of the association,” Duterte said.

He added that his office sees to it that all fisherfolk will be given assistance, adding that the activity aims to enhance access to food for families greatly affected by the pandemic.

He also assured that the rice distribution activity was conducted in compliance with health and safety protocols set by both the national government and the city government.

Davao City was earlier placed under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until June 20 following the increase in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the city.

“Recipients thanked the First Congressional District Office, especially Duterte, for their assistance. They also hoped that the office would still continue the service to its constituents,” the statement added.

The district office has continuously given food packs and various assistance not only to its constituents but also to those from other areas of Davao who are in need of immediate assistance amid the Covid-19 crisi.

Source: Philippines News Agency