﻿Over 33K Caraga residents served by police food bank project

At least 33,520 individuals in Caraga Region directly benefited from the “BARANGAYanihan Help and Food Bank Project” (BARANGAYanihan) of the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13).

In a statement Monday, PRO-13 said that series of BARANGAYanihan activities were held in different police provincial offices from April 23 to May 29.

“The BARANGAYanihan aims to provide support to residents in Caraga who are severely affected by health pandemic brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., PRO-13 director, was quoted as saying.

During the period, PRO-13 units conducted 683 BARANGAYanihan activities in 548 established BARANGAYanihan Kiosks, Caramat said.

“The foodstuffs, goods and other essentials aided to the beneficiaries during the period amounted to PHP3,411,036,” Caramat said.

The outreach activities are in line with the initiative of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar to help the less fortunate families and individuals especially those who are living in remote areas, the PRO-13 chief said.

Caramat said the BARANGAYanihan was simultaneously launched last May 14 by all PNP regional offices and units in the country.

“As public servants, it is the duty of every police officer to extend help to those who are in need not just during a crisis but on whatever situation there is that needs police assistance,” Caramat said.

