﻿Over 325K Tarlaqueños vaccinated

A total of 325,655 residents here have been vaccinated as the provincial government ramps up its inoculation against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Of the number, a total of 182,555 residents have received their first dose while 143,100 others are fully vaccinated, based on the Tarlac province Covid-19 case bulletin released on Saturday.

Governor Susan Yap said the provincial government has been working hard to meet the demands of the global pandemic through vaccine rollouts.

“Lahat ay ginagawa ng ating probinsya sa lubos ng ating makakaya upang matustusan ang pangangailangan ng bawat pamilyang Tarlaqueños. Napapagod din ang ating front-liners. Hindi tayo unlimited resources. Ang hinihingi ko sa ngayon ay ang inyong pagkakaisa at kooperasyon (Our province is doing its best to sustain the needs of every Tarlaqueños families). Our front-liners are also getting tired. We are not having unlimited resources. What I am asking now is your unity and cooperation),”Yap said in her official social media account post.

The governor assured Tarlaqueños that the provincial government is doing its best efforts to curb the rising cases of Covid-19.

She also reminded them to comply with the health and safety protocols to prevent the spread and transmission of the virus.

The province is under general community quarantine until August 31.

As of Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there are 130 new Covid-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,572.

Of these figures, 1,402 are active cases, while 8,737 have recovered, and 433 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency