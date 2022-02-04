﻿Over 321K Ilocos residents get booster shots vs. Covid-19

Some 321,367 residents in the Ilocos Region have been inoculated with booster doses of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine as of February 2.

Based on the data posted by the Department of Health Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) on Wednesday, the number is among the 3.1 million fully vaccinated individuals in the region.

The fully vaccinated residents represent 65.5 percent of the target population in the region.

Some 3.5 million residents in the region have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Pangasinan, 1.6 million of its 2.98 million target population for this year were already fully inoculated.

In Dagupan City, 111,884 out of its 183,431 target population were fully inoculated.

Some 486,154 residents in La Union are fully vaccinated, more than half of its 842,047 target population.

In Ilocos Sur, 488,775 residents are fully vaccinated out of the 724,395 target population, while Ilocos Norte’s 415,755 of its 620,052 target population are vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered in the region reached 6.56 million.

“But we target to complete 70 percent for population protection in the first quarter (of) this year. We are focused on areas that have a low vaccination rate,” DOH-CHD-1 Covid-19 focal person Dr. Rheuel Bobis said in a recent phone interview.

Meanwhile, 97,213 out of the 112,196 Covid-19 confirmed cases in the region have already recovered as of February 1.

There are 12,630 confirmed active cases with 97.8 percent of them having mild symptoms, or are even asymptomatic.

Source: Philippines News Agency