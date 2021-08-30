﻿Over 300K residents fully vaxxed in Region 9

The Department of Health-9 (DOH-9) on Saturday said a total of 339,807 residents from different priority groups have been fully vaccinated in the region.

Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, DOH assistant regional director, said the number represents 18 percent of the eligible population of 1,888,710 to be vaccinated from different priority groups.

Alpichi said 356,392 individuals representing 18.87 percent of the eligible target vaccinees have received their first dose.

The ongoing vaccination is successful in different parts of the region brought about by the support of the local government units and partner agencies, which are coming up with different strategies to encourage more people to get vaccinated and be protected against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

One of the latest strategies in the region is a drive-through vaccination in Dipolog City, the capital of Zamboanga del Norte.

The drive-through inoculation at the boulevard in Barangay Miputak was in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), Alpichi said.

Irene Nalzaro of the inter-command post under the Zamboanga del Norte Inter-Agency Task Force Covid-19 said the drive-through vaccination is based on the availability of vaccines and the inoculation site will be moved to Barangay Galas in the same city next month.

In Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur, the vaccination program is carried out with the support of uniformed personnel.

Alpichi said the inoculation program reached the far-flung areas in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay and Isabela City in Basilan through the mobile vaccination using the bus the DOH has given them.

In Zamboanga City, shopping malls hosting vaccination centers are offering free raffle tickets to entice residents to have themselves vaccinated.

The City Health Office has also organized a team to hold vaccination in the island barangays bringing closer the vaccines to the residents in far-flung areas.

The DOH-9 received some 1,528,190 doses of vaccines from the DOH central office on Friday.

The region has so far received a total of 2,374,960 doses of various vaccines since last March. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency