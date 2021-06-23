﻿Over 300 pandemic-hit folk in SoCot town get aid

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Around 300 poor residents in Tupi town, South Cotabato province who were hit hard by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic received various assistance and services from key government agencies on Tuesday afternoon.

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go led the distribution of livelihood grants, food packs, and other assistance to the beneficiaries, including displaced workers and persons with disabilities (PWDs), at the municipal gymnasium.

At least 139 residents received cash assistance worth PHP3,000 each under the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Region 12 and food packs while PWDs got assistive devices such as canes and wheelchairs.

The Department of Labor and Employment-Region 12 distributed livelihood grants of PHP20,000 each to 31 informal workers under its Integrated Livelihood Program, and 29 others received cash assistance of PHP5,000 each under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program.

“We are here to help ease the burden of our poor residents who were affected by this pandemic,” Go told reporters.

He said his office also brought assorted grocery items, lunch packs, vitamins, face masks, and face shields to the beneficiaries.

The senator gave out shoes and raffled off several bicycles and computer tablets during the activity, which was joined by South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., South Cotabato First District Rep. Shirlyn Nograles, Tupi Mayor Romeo Tamayo, and other officials.

The Department of Agriculture-Region 12 distributed some 140 packs of rice and assorted vegetable seeds worth PHP98,000.

Personnel from the region’s Department of Health conducted medical outreach and provided free medicines.

Go said he is hoping that assistance, especially the livelihood grants, will help residents to “start anew” with their lives through viable small ventures.

“I advised them (beneficiaries) to bring their income to their families. It’s a great feeling to bring them something that you really worked hard for,” he said.

He assured that the national government has been looking after the needs of residents, especially those who were displaced due to the closure of some businesses.

“Malampasan din natin itong krisis na ito. Ang importante ay magtulungan, magbayanihan, magmalasakit tayo sa kapwa Pilipino (We will eventually overcome this crisis. It’s important for us to help each other, be united, and have concern for our fellow Filipinos),” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency