﻿Over 2K Region 8 cops vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 2,000 policemen in Eastern Visayas have received vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional public information office reported on Monday.

At the regional office here, some 396 personnel are now fully vaccinated.

Some 1,685 policemen got the jab through the assistance of local health workers while 239 got the vaccine administered by the PNP-regional dental and medical unit as of July 24.

The police regional office here has 10,118 policemen, including 1,192 personnel under the PNP-regional support unit.

Some 1,449 are vaccinated with Sinovac for the first dose while 276 have already completed their second dose.

Inoculated with AstraZeneca for the first dose are 432 cops while 118 of them received their second dose. Only a few police officers have been administered with Sputnik-V, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines.

During his visit to Leyte on July 22, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said they are eyeing to vaccinate the entire police force by end of August.

At least 93 percent of policemen have signified their interest to be inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are waiting for our vaccine allocations. When it arrives, we will start rolling it out to our police offices,” Eleazar said.

The police official asked policemen not to be choosy on what brand of vaccine to be administered since whatever is available is the best vaccine.

