﻿Over 2K healthcare workers in Bacolod take Sinovac jabs

Some 2,315 healthcare workers from seven hospitals in this city have been inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Sunday.

Data from the City Health Office (CHO) showed the doses were part of the 2,350 vials allocated for those who signified intention to avail of CoronaVac.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor, officer-in-charge of the CHO, said they expect to use all the allocated doses by Sunday afternoon.

Vaccinated were healthcare workers at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital, Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, The Doctors’ Hospital, Metro Bacolod Hospital and Medical Center, Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, Southern Bacolod General Hospital, and City Health Office-Emergency Operations Center.

When the China-made vaccines arrived in Bacolod on March 5, the Department of Health dispatched some 6,300 vials, of which 1,600 were provided to the Negros Occidental Provincial Health Office for distribution to provincial government-run hospitals.

Bacolod was the first to roll out the CoronaVac in Western Visayas just hours after the vaccines arrived. Five medical doctors and a nurse in the city were the first Sinovac vaccinees in the region.

Earlier, City Administrator Em Ang, executive director of the Emergency Operations Center, said five out of the seven hospitals here have requested for additional CoronaVac vaccines after more healthcare workers expressed willingness to be inoculated.

The city government requested for additional allocation from the DOH to be distributed to the hospitals, she added.

On Saturday afternoon, an additional 840 vials of CoronaVac allotted for Bacolod arrived at the Bredco aboard the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cape Engaño.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, EOC deputy for medical services, said that doctors have affirmed that CoronaVac is safe and those with the opportunity to get the vaccine should avail of it.

