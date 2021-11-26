﻿Over 2K BI personnel fully vaxxed vs. Covid-19

More than 2,000 out of the over 3,000 personnel of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) nationwide have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, in a Laging Handa briefing on Thursday, said a total of 2,337 employees have received complete vaccine doses.

“We have already 75 percent of the Bureau’s total manpower, nationwide that have been fully vaccinated. Most of those are those deployed in our frontline,” she added.

Sandoval said they expect all the rest of the personnel to be inoculated by the end of the year.

“Usually, these are the ones who are just waiting for their respective schedules or they still have medical issues that they have not been given clearance for vaccine,” she added.

Sandoval, meanwhile, echoed BI Commissioner Jaime Morente’s remarks saying they are ready once the country reopens its borders to foreign travelers.

“With regards to the operation of Immigration, everything is in place, our added manpower is already in place, our technologies are already in place. So, we can say that we are ready especially here with the arrival of the upcoming holiday season. We also have assigned marshals in our immigration areas who will guide our arriving and departing passengers. We also placed markings to ensure that there is social distancing in the immigration area to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Sandoval added.

The BI also extended working hours in all offices in Metro Manila and other areas that have been placed under Alert Level 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency