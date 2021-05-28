﻿Over 29K receive first dose of Covid-19 vax in Bataan

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here on Friday reported that 29,571 residents in Bataan have received the first dose of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines while 12,258 got the second dose from March 8 to May 27.

PHO chief Dr. Rosanna Buccahan, in an interview, said 11,941 had their first jab at the Bataan People’s Center, 1,736 at the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC), and 6,506 at the Lou-is Resort, all located in this city.

At the Arellano Elementary School in Orion town, 2,656 received the first dose; 2,752 at the sports complex in Limay; and 2,376 at the A. G. Llamas Elementary School and 1,604 at the Bulwagan ng Bayan in Mariveles.

For the second dose, 5,487 received the jabs at the Bataan People’s Center, 1,432 at the BGHMC, 3,348 at Lou-is, 305 in Orion, 306 in Limay, 960 in Mariveles, and 420 in Dinalupihan.

Buccahan said inoculation for the first and second doses was still ongoing for medical and non-medical workers and senior citizens or those under priority groups A1 and A2, respectively.

She said they were preparing for the vaccination of those under the A3 group comprising persons with comorbidity.

Walk-ins are not entertained as proper schedules are being followed, Buccahan said.

She said the province has so far received from the Department of Health (DOH) some 32,730 doses of Coronavac and 2,420 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile, Buccahan said the latest PHO report showed that confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bataan rose to 8,261 after 86 new infections were added to the list, while 59 new recoveries pushed the total to 6,548.

Also, a new fatality was logged, bringing to 267 the total number of recorded deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency