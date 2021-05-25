﻿Over 27.5K Bacolod folks vaccinated vs. Covid-19

Some 27,557 residents here have received shots against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since the rollout of the city’s vaccination program on March 5.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor, officer-in-charge of the City Health Office (CHO), told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday that of the number, 4,173 have been fully vaccinated after receiving the second dose.

Starting Monday, the city government has been administering second doses at the vaccination hub inside the SMX Convention Center of SM City Bacolod.

“Vaccinees whose first doses were administered at the Bacolod City Government Center may avail of the second dose at the SMX,” Miraflor said.

Second jabs are given from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 28 in the said venue. Vaccinees are reminded to bring their vaccination cards when lining up for their second dose.

Currently, the city government is accommodating the remaining front line healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and adults with comorbidities (A3) using either Sinovac’s CoronaVac or AstraZeneca jabs.

Earlier, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said that should more vaccines arrive, more vaccination centers will be opened.

“With a more stable supply, we intend to put these vaccines into people’s arms as quickly as we can, so we can reach herd immunity status – sooner rather than later – and re-boost our local economy which has suffered in this pandemic,” he added.

On May 14 to 21, the city government opened 24 vaccination centers, following the arrival of more than 19,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

These included 22 vaccination hubs in various barangays and schools and the two based in shopping malls, including SM City Bacolod and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

As of May 24, Bacolod has 8,968 confirmed cases, including 1,188 active cases; 7,535 recoveries; and 245 dates, based on the data released by city’s Public Information Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency