﻿Over 22K registered voters to join Dec. 29 mock polls

Over 22,000 registered voters will be participating in the mock elections in different areas in the country on Wednesday.

The latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released on Tuesday said a total of 34 barangays will be joining the event which will simulate the entire election process in preparation for the May 2022 polls.

The participating barangays are from Metro Manila, particularly in the cities of Pasay and Taguig and the municipality of Pateros.

It will also simultaneously be held in the provinces of Albay, Davao del Sur, Isabela, Leyte, Maguindanao, and Negros Oriental.

The simulation will cover 2,774 polling precincts with a total of 22,746 registered voters.

The poll body said each of the clustered precincts will be able to accommodate at least 500 up to 600 people.

The activity will be held from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It added that participants in the mock elections will be required to present a vaccination card or an RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test result showing they are negative for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Voters will be using a 30-inch test ballot that would contain fictitious names.

The poll body also reminded voters that the names of the candidates for national and local positions are placed at the front of the ballot while the party-list groups can be found at the back.

Source: Philippines News Agency