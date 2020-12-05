﻿Over 21K local, foreign vacancies up for grabs at DOLE job fair

Over 21,000 overseas and local jobs will initially be offered at the two-day online job fair next week, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Saturday.

The online job fair, to be held on December 10 and 11, is organized by the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) with partner agencies coinciding with the 87th anniversary of the DOLE on Tuesday.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III urged jobseekers to take advantage of the fair, with more than 600 domestic companies and 16 licensed recruitment agencies participating in offering local and overseas vacancies.

He added that they are adopting a virtual job fair system in compliance with government restrictions on mass gatherings.

The e-jobs for local placement is in collaboration with digital portal Mynimo.com and the Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs) across the country.

To access the online job fair, applicants may visit the POEA website at www.poea.gov.ph.

For overseas jobs, most vacancies are for factory workers, nurses, nursing aides, and care workers.

There are also vacancies for engineers, CAD operators, telecommunications rigging technicians, maintenance technicians, carpenters, foremen, laborers, and building cleaning workers.

Also offered are posts for supervisor, physical fitness coach, cake decorator, cook, food server, restaurant worker, waiter, waitress, counter service staff, and service staff.

The countries of destination are Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, New Zealand, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Myanmar, Jordan, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Ghana, Micronesia, Turks and Caicos, and Palau.

Bello advised applicants to be ready with the digital copies of their resume or curriculum vitae and other application requirements, such as a certificate of employment for those formerly employed, diploma, and transcript of records.

Job seekers are asked to log-in their credentials to e-registration and click the name of the ongoing job fair. The system will then show the recommended job that matches the applicant’s preference.

If interested, applicants should click the submit button. It will automatically add in their “My Application” option. To see their application details, applicants should click the view button.

To search for other available jobs, applicants may type the position then click the search button.

Job seekers may only submit applications during the two-day fair, but they can verify the status of their applications even beyond December 11.

The Department is celebrating its 87th anniversary with a theme, “Ang DOLE sa Ika-87 Taon: Bayanihang Pagtugon sa Hamon ng Bagong Panahon.”

