﻿Over 20K essential workers in Baguio await Covid-19 jab

BAGUIO CITY – Some 20,536 persons belonging to the A4 category (essential workers) have registered in the online vaccination portal of the city.

Aileen Refuerzo, chief of the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said Monday the city government is still waiting for the go signal from the national government to start vaccination of those in the A4.

Refuerzo said the city is ready to vaccinate the essential workers anytime they are given the green light.

“The number is growing by the day as more and more individuals are registering in the portal signifying their willingness to be vaccinated as protection against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” she said.

The city’s target population for the vaccination is 109,921 from categories A1 up to A5.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier said about 70 or 80 percent of the city’s eligible population are expected to be vaccinated by yearend using vaccines from the national government and those purchased by the city and the private sector.

Baguio has a population of 370,000.

Latest data as of June 24 show that there were 56,749 vaccinated with the first dose and 24,956 have completed the two doses.

The city has received a total vaccine allocation of 100,739 doses of different vaccine brands.

Refuerzo has encouraged residents, especially those under the A4 category, to register for the vaccination at bakuna.baguio.gov.ph.

“They need to register because walk-in for all sectors is not allowed as a measure to maintain order,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency