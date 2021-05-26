﻿Over 200 families evacuated in Butuan flood

BUTUAN CITY – At least 273 families here were forced to evacuate their flood-prone villages following Tuesday’s heavy downpour.

In a statement Wednesday, the City Information Office (CIO) said 163 families in Barangay Los Angeles and 110 families in Barangay Ampayon were evacuated Tuesday evening due to the rising floodwaters.

“The evacuated residents were temporarily sheltered at the elementary and high school buildings in their barangays,” CIO said, adding the evacuation was facilitated by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

CDRRMO has already conducted rapid damage and needs assessment on the flooded villages to determine the damage caused by the flooding and identify the immediate needs of the affected families.

CIO’s Michiko de Jesus told the Philippine News Agency Wednesday the local government has already provided food packs and non-food items to the affected families.

Each of the affected families received 10 kilos of rice, six assorted canned goods, five packs of milk, and five sachets of coffee.

“The evacuees from Los Angeles were already allowed to go back to their homes while those from Ampayon continue to remain in the evacuation center,” De Jesus said.

CDRRMO is still assessing the situation in the affected areas in Ampayon to ensure the safe return of the evacuated families, she added.

In its forecast, the local Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) office said most areas in Caraga Region will experience cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) spotted 825 kilometer east of Mindanao as of 3 p.m. Wednesday

Source: Philippines News Agency