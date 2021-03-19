﻿Over 1M voter applications processed as of mid-March

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday reported that it has processed over 1 million applications for voter registration from early January to the second week of March.

Citing latest data, the poll body said of the total of 1,092,484 applications processed, 586,695 are females and 505,879 are males.

It added that the applications were processed from January 4, 2021 to March 13, 2021.

Region 4-A (Calabarzon) posted the highest number applications at 172,683 (94,389 females and 78,294 males) followed by National Capital Region at 149,846 (83,240 and 66,606) and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 104,669 (56,920 and 47,749).

The region with the least number of applications has been processed in CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region) with only 15,780 (8,757 females and 7,023 males).

The following are the number of processed applications from other regions: Region 5 (Bicol), 73,457 (38,618 and 34,839); Region 6 (Western Visayas), 70,634 (37,702 and 37,932); Region 7 (Central Visayas), 66,376 (35,018 and 31,358); Region 12 (Soccsksargen), 62,156 (32,246 and 29,910); Region 1 (Ilocos Norte), 53,886 (28,324 and 25,562); Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 52,707 (28,421 and 24,286); Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), 46,672 (24,752 and 21,920; Region 11 (Davao Region), 42,337 (22,417 and 19,920); Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 39,820 (21,094 and 18,726); Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), 37,537 (20,278 and 17,259); Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), 36,726 (19,411 and 17,315); and Caraga, 32,330 (16,802 and 15,528).

Last month, the Comelec reported that over 1.3 million would-be voters have so far filed their applications for registration for the May 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE).

The Comelec is targeting to register some 4 million new voters.

The nationwide voter registration resumed on September 1, 2020, and will run until September 30, 2021.

