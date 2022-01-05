﻿Over 1M Caraga residents now fully vaxxed

The Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) on Tuesday reported that a total of 1,031,277 residents in the region have completed their full doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

During a meeting of the Regional Vaccination Operations Center and Response Cluster, DOH-13 Director, Dr. Cesar Cassion, said the number of fully vaccinated individuals represents 53.93 percent of the total target population for vaccination in the region.

A total of 1,912,163 residents were set as the target population for Covid-19 vaccination in Caraga Region, the agency said.

It added that 1,283,594 residents in the region have so far been inoculated with their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

“There is a need for all sectors to constantly work together to prevent the region from having a high number of Covid-19 cases considering the existence of another variant of the virus,” Cassion said referring to the Omicron variant which has been seen in several cases throughout the country.

Cassion said the agency will continue to work with other agencies and the local government units for the speedy conduct of vaccinations.

As of Monday, the agency has tallied a total of 49,258 cumulative Covid-19 infections in the region with 47,293 recoveries, 66 remaining active cases, and 1,899 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency