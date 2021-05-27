﻿Over 1K drug-cleared barangays in Caraga: PDEA

At least 1,019 of the 1,311 barangays in the Caraga Region are now considered drug-free, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Caraga (PDEA-13) said.

During the regular meeting of the Regional Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (RICAD) Wednesday afternoon, PDEA-13 reported that as of May this year, at least 170 barangays in the region remain drug-affected, 99 of which are classified as moderately affected and 71 as slightly affected.

Certified unaffected barangays in Caraga stood at 105 while another 17 are unaffected but are not yet certified by the agency, PDEA-13 said.

“The certification of a drug-free barangays is based on Memorandum Circular No. 2021-020 of PDEA,” Dindo Abellanosa, PDEA-13 spokesperson, told the Philippine News Agency Thursday.

Abellanosa said the 17 unaffected barangays must implement anti-drug advocacies and activities, as stipulated in MC No. 2021-020, to get certified.

“These anti-drugs activities must be sustaining, especially the campaigns among the residents in the barangay before a certification is issued,” he said.

All barangays in the provinces in Caraga, except in Butuan City and Surigao del Norte, are already drug-free, he added.

In this city, PDEA-13 said that 39 out of 86 barangays are considered drug-free, 28 of which are moderately affected, nine as slightly affected, and two are considered seriously affected.

Of the 335 barangays in Surigao del Norte, 161 were already drug-cleared wherein 76 were moderately affected and 85 slightly affected.

During the RICAD meeting, DILG-13 Director Lilibeth Famacion urged the members to continue to perform their mission even amid the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We shall continue to fulfill our mission and manage to persevere in attaining our ultimate goal of eliminating substance use and develop collaborative strategies to cut the demand of illegal drugs since we believe in the principle of working as one,” Famacion said.

