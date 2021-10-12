﻿Over 1K Bacolod City residents admitted in prov’l-run hospitals

Some 1,093 residents of this capital city of Negros Occidental, with various medical cases, have been admitted to three provincial government-run hospitals from January to September this year.

The latest data released on Monday showed that most of the patients, or a total of 839, have been confined at Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH) in Silay City.

These included those admitted with obstetrics cases at 314; newborns with different medical cases – 239; medicine – 102; pediatrics – 85; surgery – 78; and obstetrics-gynecology – 21.

In a statement, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the Capitol-managed hospitals accommodated residents of the capital city to ensure that everyone has access to medical care.

“The absence of a government hospital in Bacolod City caused residents to seek medical help from provincial government-owned hospitals. This shows that the province has been providing adequate medical care to everyone regardless of where they come from,” he added.

Being a high-urbanized city, Bacolod, the seat of the provincial government, is independent of the governance of Negros Occidental.

Meanwhile, some 159 Bacolod residents were also confined at Cadiz District Hospital in Cadiz City, and 95 at Valladolid District Hospital in Valladolid town.

Although Bacolod currently does not have a hospital of its own, it will soon establish the Bacolod City General Hospital under Republic Act 11564 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last June 24.

A fund of PHP250 million has been allocated for the construction of the city hospital under the proposal for next year’s national budget, according to a statement of Bacolod City Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya.

Also, the provincial capital hosts the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, the only Department of Health (DOH)-retained hospital in Negros Island, which is hiring an additional 547 medical, administrative, and other staff as part of its expansion program under the Republic Act 11441.

The law signed by Duterte on Aug. 28, 2019, provides for the increase in bed capacity of CLMMRH from 400 to 1,000 beds and authorizes the increase of its personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency