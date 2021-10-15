﻿Over 151K NegOr residents fully vaccinated vs. Covid-19

The inoculation rollout against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Negros Oriental continues to speed up as the province has received more vaccines from the national government.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a virtual presser late Tuesday afternoon, said as of October 11, the province has vaccinated 146,228 individuals for the first dose and 151,161 for the second dose, including the one-shot Janssen vaccine, or a total of 297,389.

The number does not include the more than 1,000 who were inoculated in Guihulngan City on Tuesday during a mobile vaccination, as the data has yet to be collated, she noted.

The total number of vaccinees represents 32.7 percent of the province’s target of 908,939 individuals, Estacion said.

She reiterated that the province has not started its vaccination drive for the youth aged 12 to 17 as the vaccines available are allocated for adults 18 years old and above.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental received another 46,000 doses of Sinovac on Monday, Estacion said.

As of October 12, the province has received 465,422 doses of vaccines of various brands, excluding those that were directly given to the local government units (LGUs) from the National Vaccination Operations Center, she added.

Estacion also said the mobile vaccination team of the province, which assists LGUs in the inoculation rollout, visited Canlaon City on Wednesday.

