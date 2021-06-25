﻿Over 11K Bacolod folks get second dose of Covid-19 vax

BACOLOD CITY – Some 11,015 residents here have completed their vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after receiving two doses of either Sinovac’s CoronaVac or AstraZeneca jab as of June 24, data from the city government on Friday showed.

The number of doses received by those fully vaccinated is part of the total 58,339 doses administered since March 5, of which 47,324 are first doses.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said in a statement that he is encouraged by the improving vaccine acceptance among residents.

On Friday, the continuing rollout in Barangays Mansilingan and Banago utilized part of the 15,000 additional doses of CoronaVac shipped by the national government on Wednesday.

The city government, through the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force (EOC-TF) and the Covid-19 Vaccination Council, rolled out the vaccines in 26 vaccination sites in identified barangays and clustered areas from June 14 to 23, utilizing the 17,000 additional doses of CoronaVac jabs deployed by the national government here on June 5 and 8.

On weekdays, vaccinations are ongoing at SMX Convention Center in SM City Bacolod and Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

The vaccination rollout still covers residents belonging to the A1, A2, and A3 priority groups, which include front-line health care workers, senior citizens, and adults with comorbidities, respectively.

The city government is also preparing an ultralow cold storage facility for the arrival of its share of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from the national government.

City Administrator Em Ang, who sits as executive director of the EOC-TF, had earlier said that Bacolod is expected to receive 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

As of June 25, Bacolod has logged 12,503 cases, including 1,862 active cases; 10,341 recoveries; and 300 deaths, records of the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency