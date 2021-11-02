﻿Over 106M vaccine doses cleared since February: BOC

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Monday reported that it has cleared over 106 million doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines that arrived in the country since the arrival of the first shipment of jabs in February.

In a statement, the bureau said the running total number of vaccine doses in the country is now at 106,245,420.

These include 3,507,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 4,049,370 Pfizer jabs that arrived from October 28 to 31.

On October 28, National Task Force against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Finance Undersecretary Mark Dennis Joven, and BOC-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) District Collector Carmelita Talusan witnessed the arrival of the 976,950 doses of government-procured Pfizer vaccine, which raised the number of vaccine doses secured by the country to over 100 million.

To date, a total of eight vaccine brands are being used in the inoculation program of the government — Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, Hayat-Vax, and Sinopharm.

The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines in the country contained 600,000 doses of Sinovac which was donated by the Chinese government.

The clearance of the vaccine shipments were processed and released through the advance clearance process while underguarding duties were also handled by BOC’s CoVax Special Handling Taskforce composed of security and operations unit of the bureau.

Source: Philippines News Agency