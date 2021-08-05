﻿Over 100K NegOr residents issued LBP cash cards

– A total of 111,030 residents of Negros Oriental were issued with Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) cash cards as of July this year after having signed up for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

Engr. Ariel Fortuito, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Negros Oriental provincial head, in a Kapihan sa PIA forum Thursday, said the priority for the issuance of cash cards are low-income families or those who do not have any accounts at other banks.

The cash cards will enable them to gain formal access to basic banking and other financial services as well as receive government subsidy digitally.

The state-run Land Bank has partnered with PSA to allow PhilSys registrants to open a bank account free of charge at designated registration centers.

Immediately after registration, those who are interested can apply for a cash card with Land Bank with only a valid identification card and no other requirements unlike other banks, Fortuito said.

“At least the low-income people now have a Land Bank Mastercard prepaid card that can be used in the future for government transactions, such as subsidies,” he added.

He also gave an update on the initial results of the 2020 Census on Population and Housing (2020 CPH) saying that Negros Oriental’s total population is now at 1,432,990.

This city, the provincial capital, is still the most populous among the cities and the municipalities, with 134,102 inhabitants, he added.

On Friday, the PSA will embark on nationwide data dissemination to officially report on the initial results of the 2020 CPH.

Source: Philippines News Agency