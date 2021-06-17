﻿Over 100 informal workers in Sarangani get livelihood aid

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released some PHP1.8 million worth of livelihood assistance to poor informal sector workers from two villages in Alabel town, Sarangani province, an official said on Thursday.

Raymundo Agravante, DOLE-Region 12 director, said in a statement at least 103 workers have benefited from the livelihood grants, which were distributed in the past two days in coordination with the municipal government and concerned barangays.

He said the beneficiaries, who were residents of Barangays Spring and Bagacay, mainly received starter kits for various livelihood ventures.

They included persons with disabilities, senior citizens, workers with insufficient income, displaced workers, and women’s groups, he said.

The official said the livelihood projects are for bakery, carpentry, construction labor services, furniture making, small engine repair, “kalan” with blower making, dressmaking, cosmetology, welding services, vulcanizing and electrical installation.

“They have a responsibility to making their chosen livelihood projects sustainable and marketable,” he said, citing provisions of an agreement signed by the recipients.

Agravante said the agency will continue to provide the necessary assistance to the beneficiaries to make sure that their projects will be sustained.

Alabel Mayor Vic Paul Salarda lauded DOLE-12 for fast-tracking the release of the assistance amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured the local government’s full support to the program and its continuing expansion in the area.

The livelihood assistance was released by DOLE-12 under its flagship Integrated Livelihood Program, which is a “grant assistance for capacity-building on livelihood for the working poor, vulnerable and marginalized workers, either for individual or group livelihood projects.”

Late last month, 30 marginalized workers in Alabel also received some PHP559,300 worth of grants from the agency for various small entrepreneurial ventures.

The recipients comprised indigenous peoples, parents of child laborers, urban poor, landless farmers and fisherfolk, low-income earners, and senior citizens.

Source: Philippines News Agency