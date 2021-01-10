﻿Over 1.5K agrarian reform beneficiaries get lands in Caraga

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic did not hamper the implementation of the 2020 programs and services of the Department of Agrarian Reform in the Caraga Region (DAR-13), as over 1,000 beneficiaries of the agrarian reform program of the government received land titles from the agency.

While following established health protocols, DAR-13 employees in different provinces in Caraga handed over Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) to 1,583 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

In an interview Thursday, DAR-13 director Leomides Villareal said in 2020, they achieved a 701-percent accomplishment rate in CLOA distribution with a total of 2,562 hectares of agricultural lands distributed from its 366-hectare target.

The agency also gained an 829-percent accomplishment rate in the number of ARBs served with 1,583 ARBs who actually received lands, significantly surpassing the 191 target for 2020.

Topping the list in gains in CLOA distribution was the DAR provincial office in Surigao del Sur with 1,978.2260 hectares of lands given to 1,147 ARBs; followed by Agusan del Sur with 396.8867 hectares to 297 ARBs; Agusan del Norte with 107.4241 hectares to 77 ARBs; and Surigao del Norte with 79.9395 hectares to 62 beneficiaries.

Villareal commended the whole workforce of DAR-13 for the high accomplishment last year.

“We just moved on despite the threat of the pandemic. When the restrictions were implemented in April last year, I told our personnel to formulate strategies to reach out to our beneficiaries by not also breaching the established health protocols,” Villareal said.

He attributed the high-performance rate of the agency to the efforts of all DAR-13 personnel.

“We are setting-up our targets for this year and we would like to assure our farmers here in Caraga that DAR will continue to perform its mandate despite the prevailing situations,” Villareal said.

He added that the agency is now looking at the distribution of agricultural lands to agriculture graduates in the region.

“Our agriculture graduates are the future of the agriculture sector as we observed that most of the young generation now prefer to venture into other fields than farming,” Villareal said.

Meanwhile, the agency also hit a 100-percent accomplishment in its CLOA Registration program last year.

“CLOA Registration covers new lands covered by the agrarian reform program in the region last year,” Loida Jones, DAR-13 chief of operations said.

Jones said new lands covered and registered in 2020 covered up to 802.5860 hectares which is above the target of 802 hectares last year.

The target for new lands only covered three provinces in 2020, to include Agusan del Norte with 157.7502 hectares, Agusan del Sur with 182.1426 hectares, and Surigao del Sur with 462.6932.

Jones said 397 ARBs also benefited from the registration of new lands last year.

The prioritization of agriculture graduates, he added, will be in line with the issuance of Executive Order No. 75 issued by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in February 2019 that directed all agencies of the government to identify government-owned lands that can be distributed through the land reform program of the government.

Source: Philippines News agency