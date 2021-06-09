﻿Over 1.3K seniors, front-liners get Covid vax in Dumaguete

More than 1,300 senior citizens and front-liners in this capital city of Negros Oriental have received coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines as of June 1.

They were vaccinated in 10 separate batches utilizing 956 vials of vaccines allocated by the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) from March 22 to date, a media release from the city public information office on Wednesday said.

The allocation received through the City Health Office included 880 vials (single dose) of Sinovac and 76 vials (one vial equivalent to 10 doses) of AstraZeneca.

Of the total number of vaccinees, 564 were medical front-liners while 737 were senior citizens.

Vaccination for elderlies is ongoing after the city received last Friday 10,000 vials of Sinovac vaccines direct from the national government following a request by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo.

Meanwhile, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, the incident commander for Covid-19 of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), has warned local government units (LGUs) in the province that she would recall the allocated vaccines next week if the inoculation rollout in their areas would fail to move at a faster rate.

“Many people are waiting to be administered the vaccines, and if you are slow in giving these to the priority sectors, then I will be recalling them so that others may benefit instead from these shots,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano dialect.

Negros Oriental did not immediately receive a fresh supply of vaccines because the delivery is dependent on the “consumption rate” of the LGUs, she pointed out.

“If our consumption rate is low, then we cannot request for additional vaccines from the national government through the Department of Health,” she said.

Estacion said it is critical for people to be vaccinated at the earliest time possible as Negros Oriental is now suffering from a surge in coronavirus cases, and currently has the highest number of infections in Central Visayas.

