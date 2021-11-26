﻿Over 1.2K health workers in Cordillera tapped in 3-day jab

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said there will be 1,278 health workers in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) who will help in the three-day national vaccination program of the government.

Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, assistant regional director and spokesperson of the DOH-CAR, said they are targeting to vaccinate some 208,000 residents in the six provinces and this city who have not yet received the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

There will be 459 vaccination areas in the communities aside from the 123 mobile vaccination teams who will visit homes to check on the residents and assure that those who are willing to be jabbed will be served.

They will also do an information education campaign to properly inform the individuals who refuse to receive the jab by explaining the benefits of the vaccination.

The daily target of the region is 68,000 individuals vaccinated during the three-day activity.

She said all government health workers will be utilized during the activity. Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), local government unit workers, and other personnel of the government have been ordered to help in the success of the activity.

“May utos sa taas na lahat tayo ay gagalaw (there is an order for everyone to help),” Pangilinan said.

The doctor also said they went to the different municipalities of the provinces in the region to have an actual look at the situation on the ground.

She said they encountered few households and individuals in Cabugao and Conner in Apayao province as well as in Tanudan, Kalinga province who have made up their minds not to receive the jab.

“There is a religious sectarian group where members refuse to accept the medical explanation and insist that it is the creator’s will if they die of Covid,” she said.

She said some have been convinced by their church leaders who were afflicted with Covid and survived even if unvaccinated, adding to the people’s belief that they will survive the virus if infected even without getting the vaccine.

Pangilinan said they intend to talk to them and convince them to get vaccinated for their own safety.

“We are set and ready. We call on those who have not received the vaccine to come forward because we will be sending medical personnel to the communities to assure that they receive the services of the government thru the vaccination program,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency