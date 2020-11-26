﻿Outgoing SoKor envoy turns over $500-K Covid-19 donations

Outgoing Korean Ambassador Han Dong-man on Wednesday turned over to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. a batch of Korean in-kind donations to the Philippines consisting of 17,664 Covid-19 diagnostic kits, one set of PCR and DNA extraction equipment, and 300 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), with an aggregate value of USD500,000 (PHP24.5 million).

The donation was in line with the USD5-million (PHP245 million) pledge of assistance by Korea to the 10 Asean member states, funded under the Asean-ROK Assistance Fund.

National Task Force for Covid-19 spokesperson Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Department of Health Undersecretary Carolina Vidal-Taiño, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Asean Affairs Junever Mahilum-West, Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Hernando Caraig Jr., and Foreign Affairs Executive Director for Asian and Pacific Affairs Josel Ignacio witnessed the turnover.

In addition to the Korean government’s donation, the United Korean Community Association also turned over a donation of PHP150,000 in cash and USD2,000 (PHP98,000) in medical kits to the International Bazaar Foundation (IBF). Mme. Maria Lourdes Locsin as IBF’s chairperson, joined in receiving the donation.

Established in 1966, the IBF’s fund-raising projects are geared towards providing livelihood, education and health assistance to the underprivileged, disabled and disadvantaged.

The end of Ambassador Han’s Philippine stint also ushers in his retirement, following 35 years in the Korean diplomatic service.

The Republic of Korea is the Philippine’s fifth largest trade partner (USD11.72 billion in 2019), fourth largest source of Overseas Development Assistance (USD630.57 million in active assistance), fourth largest source of foreign direct investment (USD142.72 million in 2019), and top source of foreign tourists (1,989,322 in 2019). (PR)

